RSS leader Kumar's comments about BJP's arrogance, despite the party's significant win, sparked controversy.

However, RSS denies any rift with BJP, stating the remarks were not aimed at any specific leader.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Bhagwat voiced concerns over the ongoing conflict in Manipur, urging for immediate attention.

RSS leader clarifies remarks on BJP

RSS leader makes U-turn after 'BJP arrogance' remark triggers row

By Chanshimla Varah 10:32 am Jun 15, 202410:32 am

What's the story Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar has sought to clarify his earlier remarks that linked the Bharatiya Janata Party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections to "arrogance." Attempting to clear the air following criticisms, Kumar said the polls show that those who opposed Lord Ram were defeated, while those who aimed to restore his glory are now in power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Election outcome

BJP's Lok Sabha election performance analyzed

Speaking at an event near Jaipur on Thursday, Kumar said, "The party which did bhakti of Lord Ram and became arrogant was stopped at 240; however, it became the biggest party." The remarks were directed at the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 240 seats but fell 32 short of a simple majority. Kumar also indirectly criticized the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, saying "those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234."

Rift denial

RSS denies rift with BJP following Kumar's remarks

Kumar's comments came after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said a few days ago that a "true sevak" should serve people without arrogance and with dignity. However, RSS sources insisted that there was no disagreement between the two organizations, dismissing any suggestions of a rift as mere speculation intended to create confusion. "His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader," the sources said.

Manipur

Bhagwat expressed concerns about ongoing conflict in Manipur

In his speech on Monday, Bhagwat also expressed concerns about the ongoing conflict in Manipur, which he said should be discussed on priority. Opposition leaders were quick to respond to the remarks with a swipe at the BJP and PM Modi. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "If not the 'one-third' Prime Minister's conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr Bhagwat can prevail upon the former RSS office-bearer to go to Manipur."