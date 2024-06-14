In brief Simplifying... In brief The Lok Sabha Speaker election is set for June 26, with current Speaker, BJP MP Om Birla, serving in a caretaker role.

JD(U) and TDP to support BJP's nominee

JD(U), TDP to support BJP's Speaker nominee: KC Tyagi

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:16 pm Jun 14, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has declared that his party, along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will back the candidate nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Lok Sabha Speaker post. Both parties are part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. "JDU and TDP are strongly in NDA. We will support the person nominated by BJP," Tyagi told news agency ANI.

Election schedule

Lok Sabha Speaker election scheduled for June 26

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is slated for June 26 during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The session will begin on June 24, with lawmakers taking their oaths prior to the election. According to a notice from the Lok Sabha secretariat, this session is set to conclude on July 3.

Speaker's role

Current Speaker Om Birla serves in caretaker capacity

The current Lok Sabha Speaker, BJP MP Om Birla, who was unanimously elected in 2019, is serving in a caretaker capacity after being re-elected to the Lower House of Parliament this month. The Speaker is elected for a term of five years and is responsible for ensuring free and fair discussions on the floor of the House and upholding parliamentary democracy traditions.

Nomination speculation

BJP likely to nominate its own candidate for Speaker

Despite opposition parties urging NDA allies JD(U) and TDP to propose their candidates for the post, Tyagi's comments suggest that BJP is likely to nominate its own candidate. This speculation arises as unverified reports indicated that key BJP allies — TDP and JD(U) — are competing for the post.

Water crisis

Tyagi urges solution for Delhi's water crisis

On other issues, Tyagi refrained from commenting on allegations surrounding NEET-UG results, stating that it was under Supreme Court consideration. He urged the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to find solutions for Delhi's water crisis rather than politicising the issue. He assured that there would be positive discussions in the parliament on the demands of people during the Union budget.