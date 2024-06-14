In brief Simplifying... In brief RSS leader Indresh Kumar subtly criticized the BJP and the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which won 234 seats in the election.

He emphasized the importance of humility and non-discrimination in public service, echoing the sentiments of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Both leaders stressed that true service is devoid of arrogance and maintains dignity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RSS leader criticizes BJP and INDIA bloc

'Those who became arrogant…': RSS leader Indresh's dig at BJP

By Chanshimla Varah 12:54 pm Jun 14, 202412:54 pm

What's the story Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its worst performance since 2014 in the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at an event near Jaipur, Rajasthan, Kumar attributed the party's win of only 240 seats—32 short of a majority—to "arrogance." Without naming anyone, the RSS national executive said, "The party that did the bhakti but became arrogant was stopped at 241, but it was made the biggest party."

Opposition criticism

Kumar targets opposition INDIA bloc in election critique

Kumar also indirectly criticized the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which secured 234 seats in the election. He stated, "And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234." He further added, "Those who opposed Ram, none of them was given power. Even all of them together were made number two. God's justice is true and enjoyable."

Humility advocacy

Kumar echoes RSS chief's emphasis on humility in service

Kumar's comments came shortly after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the importance of humility in public service. Bhagwat stated, "A true sevak maintains dignity. He follows the decorum while working. He does not have the arrogance to say 'I did this work.' Only that person can be called a true sevak." This sentiment was echoed by Kumar, who emphasized humility and non-discrimination as key principles of Lord Ram.