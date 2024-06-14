In brief Simplifying... In brief A tragic fire in a six-story building in Kuwait resulted in casualties among the 195 migrant workers residing there, including 45 Indians.

Kerala's government officials were denied permission to visit Kuwait for relief operations, leaving the treatment and repatriation of the injured and deceased to the Indian embassy.

Despite the tragedy, the Indian Air Force successfully repatriated the remains of the victims, with the Indian community making up a significant 21% of Kuwait's population and 30% of its workforce.

Kerala Health Minister says she was denied permission to travel to Kuwait

'Wasn't allowed to visit Kuwait for relief operation…': Kerala minister

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:26 am Jun 14, 202411:26 am

What's the story Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said she was denied permission by the Centre to travel to Kuwait to coordinate assistance for the people from the state affected in the fire that killed at least 49 people, primarily Indians. "It is very unfortunate that we did not get the consent [to travel to Kuwait]. More than half of the people who died were from Kerala," George told reporters at Cochin International Airport.

Kerala's emergency Cabinet meeting after fire

The Kerala state government had held an emergency Cabinet meeting on Thursday, deciding that George and State Mission Director (NHM) Jeevan Babu would urgently travel to Kuwait. It was decided that George and Babu would urgently travel to Kuwait to coordinate efforts related to the treatment of those from the state who sustained injuries as well as oversee the repatriation of the bodies of the victims. However, according to the minister, they were denied permission by the Centre.

Don't have exact data on number of injured people: George

A fire broke out in a six-storied building in Mangaf city, Kuwait, on Wednesday. Among the victims were 45 Indian workers, as reported by the Indian embassy. "The Embassy did not give us the exact data on the number of seriously injured people," George said. She added that seven people have been admitted to the hospital and four of them are from Kerala.

Watch: George's statement here

IAF flight with mortal remains reaches Kerala

Meanwhile, a special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying the remains of 45 Indian victims reached Kerala around 10.50am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deepest condolences and assured all possible assistance to those impacted by the tragedy. Union Minister Suresh Gopi praised the external affairs ministry's coordination in aiding Indians injured in the fire, cancelling his plans to receive bodies at Kochi airport.

Indians make up 21% of Kuwait's population

According to reports, the remaining victims of the Al-Mangaf building fire were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian, and Nepali nationals. The building housed around 195 migrant workers. Kuwait, similar to other Persian Gulf countries, has a significant migrant worker community that greatly exceeds the local population. Indians make up 21% (1 million) of Kuwait's total population and 30% (approximately 900,000) of its workforce.