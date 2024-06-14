In brief Simplifying... In brief The BJP and NCP are at odds over an article in the RSS's 'Organiser' about election results.

Amidst the controversy, there are reports that the BJP may end its alliance with Pawar's NCP and partner with Shiv Sena for future elections.

BJP, NCP spar over 'Organiser' article on poll results

What's the story A war of words has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party, over an article published in Organiser. The weekly publication—known as the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—has criticized the BJP's alliance with Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP. Responding to the article, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal acknowledged that "to some extent, it...may be true." "But who'll talk about results in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP's seats decreased?" he asked.

NCP's stand

NCP leaders dismiss article's significance, defend alliance

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel also reacted to the article but appeared to take a calmer approach. "It should not be interpreted in that manner," Patel said. He added that the NCP-BJP alliance is here to stay and is working together to win the next round of elections. Separately, NCP youth wing leader Sooraj Chavan accused the RSS of taking credit for the BJP's successes but blaming Pawar for its failures.

BJP's response

BJP MLC defends RSS, advises against hasty comments

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar also joined in the debate by saying that the RSS "is like a father figure to all of us." He further advised Chavan against making hasty comments about the organization. "The BJP has not commented against the NCP. It would be better if such issues are discussed during National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meetings," he said.

Reports claim

BJP considers alliance shift?

Following the controversy, The New Indian Express reported that the BJP might consider ending its alliance with Pawar and instead partner with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for future elections. "RSS-BJP cadres are groomed on anti-Pawar plank. They are anti-Ajit Pawar because of his link to irrigation and Maharashtra state cooperative bank scams. Rubbing salt to the wound, he was made a deputy chief minister in the MahaYuti government," a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying.

Information

2024 Lok Sabha results

The BJP suffered a significant setback in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls, securing only nine seats, down from 23 in 2019. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and Sharad Pawar's NCP) won 30 out of 48 seats. The BJP-led NDA fell short of its 45-plus seat target, with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction winning nine seats and Ajit's NCP securing one. The Congress won 13 seats, Shiv Sena-UBT nine, and Sharad's NCP eight.