Patnaik reflects on 24-year tenure

Naveen Patnaik reacts as BJP ends BJD's 24-year-rule in Odisha

By Chanshimla Varah 11:39 am Jun 06, 202411:39 am

What's the story Outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed his party MLAs on Wednesday, following the defeat of his party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls. The BJP won 78 out of the 147 seats in the assembly election, putting an end to the BJD's 24-year rule. Despite the defeat, Patnaik appeared to remain in high spirits, saying that his government had significantly reduced poverty in Odisha since it came to power.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The BJP emerged victorious in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. In the assembly election, it won 78 seats, allowing it to form its first government in Odisha. The result was similarly remarkable in the Lok Sabha election, with the party winning 20 seats. These results were an upliftment for the BJP, which failed to clear the 272-majority threshold in the Lok Sabha election and is now relying on its allies to form the next administration.

Party outlook

Patnaik reflects on BJD's achievements and future plans

Patnaik attributed his government's success to initiatives in agriculture, irrigation, and women empowerment. "We have nothing to be ashamed of..."We have put up good work in all the programs like education, health, agriculture, etc. We are not ashamed of the 24-year rule of our government," he stated. Patnaik assured that the BJD would continue to work for Odisha despite their loss in the assembly polls.

Election analysis

Factors contributing to BJD's defeat in assembly polls

The defeat of the BJD has been attributed to several factors. One of the reasons is a growing anti-outsider sentiment toward VK Pandian, Patnaik's close aide. According to NDTV, Pandian, a former IAS officer, exercised enormous power within the BJD and the state's administrative machinery and was widely seen as the de facto ruler. This perception of a "outsider" from Tamil Nadu ruling the government did not sit well with the Odia people, who came to resent Pandian's dominance.

Other reasons

Other reasons for the BJD's downfall

Other reasons for the BJD's downfall include an aggressive BJP campaign focusing on Odia self-identity. During the exhaustive election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Odisha's pride and pushed voters to reclaim their state from a regime they portrayed as distant and disconnected. Patnaik's diminished visibility during campaigns; tactical missteps and lack of succession planning by the BJD; and controversies such as the Ratnabhandar issue are some other contributing factors.