Prajwal was arrested from Bengaluru airport on Friday

Sex scandal case: Prajwal in police custody till June 6

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:20 pm May 31, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was on Friday sent till June 6 to police custody in connection to sexual abuse allegations against him. Prajwal was taken into custody from Kempegowda Airport, Bengaluru earlier in the day by a team of five-member women cops as soon as he landed. After his arrest, Prajwal was taken to a city hospital for a routine medical check-up. He was then presented before a court for a remand hearing.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda faces charges of criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and stalking after thousands of videos surfaced showing him in sexual acts with multiple women. He left the country on April 27 after videos of him sexually abusing multiple women surfaced—a day after polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Prajwal is the Bharatiya Janata Party led-National Democratic Alliance's candidate from Hassan seat.

Custody details

Revanna remanded to police custody post arrest

Prajwal's lawyers will be allowed to meet him every day between 9.30 am to 10.30 am, a city court said. The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had sought 15-day custody of Revanna in the first of three sexual assault cases filed against the former leader of the Janata Dal (Secular). Meanwhile, the police is contemplating a potency test on Prajwal as a part of its investigation.

Probe underway

Sex tapes sent to forensics team

As part of the investigation, sex tapes featuring the Hassan MP have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Division. According to reports, the team is also working to identify the primary device used to record the videos. They need to determine which mobile phone was used and will question Prajwal about it, reports said.

Statement

Ready to face law: Prajwal's first comment after arrest

Separately, in his first remarks after his arrest Prajwal on Friday said that he is ready to face the law and will fully cooperate with the investigation. After meeting him in custody, his lawyer spoke to reporters and said, "Prajwal told me...he is back in Bengaluru as he needs to stand by his words." He also requested the press not to do a media trial as the allegations are yet to be proven.