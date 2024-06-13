Next Article

Kejriwal instructs AAP MLAs to tackle water crisis

Amid Delhi water crisis, CM Kejriwal's message to AAP MLAs

By Chanshimla Varah 06:00 pm Jun 13, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has instructed all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to go to their areas and try to solve the water shortage problem. This directive was revealed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi after she visited Kejriwal in prison. "He said that whatever steps are needed should be taken. He has instructed the MLAs to go to their areas and solve the problem," Atishi told ANI.

Water politics

AAP accuses Haryana government of blocking water supply

Residents in multiple areas of Delhi are grappling with severe water shortages amid an unbearable heatwave. The AAP has accused the Haryana government of blocking water supply from the Yamuna, exacerbating Delhi's water scarcity. Priyanka Kakkar, AAP's chief national spokesperson, alleged that "137 cusecs of water released by Himachal Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court were stopped by the Haryana government." She further claimed that Haryana had reduced Delhi's share of 1,050 cusecs of water by 200 cusecs.

Counter-Claims

BJP accuses Delhi government of mismanaging water resources

In a counter-accusation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed the Delhi government for failing to manage the city's water resources effectively and alleged corruption within the Delhi Jal Board. "Water is being stolen under the Delhi government's protection. The Delhi Jal Board, its officers, chairman, and the Delhi government are responsible for the water crisis," stated Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief.

Official response

Lieutenant Governor directs action against water theft

The Delhi government has also filed a plea seeking direction to the Haryana government to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to alleviate water shortages in the national capital. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Delhi Police chief to ensure a strict vigil along the Munak canal to prevent water theft. He sought an action taken report within a week. Additionally, Saxena advised ministers to avoid blame games and focus on resolving the issue amicably.