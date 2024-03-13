Next Article

Nayab Singh Saini won the floor test in the Haryana Assembly

Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini wins floor test

By Riya Baibhawi 02:59 pm Mar 13, 202402:59 pm

What's the story The new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government won the floor test in the state assembly with the support of 48 MLAs. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 41 seats in the 90-member assembly. Ahead of the floor test, the BJP's former ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) issued a whip to its MLAs to remain "absent" from the House during the trust vote. However, two JJP MLAs also participated in the test of strength.

On Tuesday

Saini replaces Khattar as new CM

Saini, an MP from Kurukshetra, was sworn in as the new Haryana CM on Tuesday evening. This swearing in concluded the series of events set in motion by the resignation of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, along with his entire cabinet earlier in the day. Khattar resigned after the ruling BJP-JJP alliance fractured over seat-sharing concerns for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2024 elections

Saini assumes office weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

Saini's selection as the new CM underscores the BJP's focus on caste equations as the party gears up for the 2024 elections The decision—appointing Saini as the second Other Backward Classes leader among its 12 chief ministers—reflects the party's concerted effort to consolidate the OBC votes and counter opposition attempts to weaken its support base ahead of the polls.