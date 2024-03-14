Next Article

The farmers' gathering will start at 11:00am at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi

Farmers' mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today, traffic jams likely

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:48 am Mar 14, 202409:48 am

What's the story After camping at Delhi's borders for a month, protesting farmers are set to march into the national capital on Thursday to take part in the "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" at Ramlila Maidan. According to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers and farm laborers in large numbers started moving towards Delhi on Wednesday. In view of this, the traffic police have issued an advisory, alerting commuters about the potential traffic snarls in parts of Delhi. Here's what we know about the mahapanchayat.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, hundreds of farmers from Punjab and Haryana launched the "Delhi Chalo" protest march, over a set of demands that include a legal guarantee on minimum support prices. The agitators are also seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. To recall, the farmers had paused their stir after the death of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh during a protest at the Khanuari border between Punjab and Haryana on February 21.

SKM to pass resolution to outline strategies

Thursday's protest are led by the SKM—the umbrella body of farmers' groups—which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest against the three central agricultural laws. The SKM has announced its intention to pass a resolution known as the "Sankalp Patra (resolution letter)," which will outline strategies against pro-corporate policies and announce future actions, particularly with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner.

Delhi Police's condition for allowing mahapanchayat

The mahapanchayat is expected to begin from 11:00am and will go on for at least four hours. The Delhi Police permitted the farmers' gathering with a condition that it will neither have more than 5,000 participants, nor tractor trolleys would be allowed near the venue. The police have also arranged for parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets, and ambulances near the venue with the support of the municipal administration of Delhi.

What routes to avoid today

According to a Delhi Traffic Police statement, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg are likely to be affected due to the farmers gathering. Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg will also be affected.

Read the Delhi Police traffic advisory here

Police advises commuters to use public transport

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by using public transport, especially the Metro. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly," the advisory said. Meanwhile, security has been strengthened at various places across the national capital. Despite the official cap of 5,000, police officials expect up to 15,000 farmers to attend the mahapanchayat.