Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls on Modi in Delhi

What's the story With the 2024 Lok Sabha election just months away and a state poll scheduled for later this year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Jagan is reportedly meeting Modi to discuss Andhra's Special Category status, a long-standing demand of his Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), central funds and other issues.

Jagan's meeting with Modi comes a day after Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu met top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah, prompting rumors that the two parties might join forces in Andhra for the upcoming polls. A CNN-News18 report has said that Naidu is keen to join hands with the BJP. Many in the BJP believe that an alliance with Naidu will help the NDA perform well in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid reports that the Congress is making strides in Andhra and the TDP is poised to ally with the BJP, sources suggested that Jagan rushed to the national capital to make a last-ditch effort to stitch up an alliance with the saffron party. "Andhra CM met the prime minister in the Parliament complex and discussed pending projects and demands," sources told India Today. The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted about the meeting between the Andhra Pradesh CM and PM Modi.

Both Jagan and Naidu have been hesitant to publicly ally with the BJP, sources said. A private agreement may be the desired outcome, they said, adding that the alliance would also benefit the BJP, as it has not been a significant political force in the state. In 2019, the BJP failed to win any seats in Andhra's assembly election despite contesting all 173 seats.