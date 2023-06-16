India

Andhra Pradesh: Attackers pour petrol on 15-year-old, set him ablaze

Andhra Pradesh: Attackers pour petrol on 15-year-old, set him ablaze

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023 | 06:01 pm 1 min read

The incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla on Friday (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was burned alive by some unidentified persons in Rajavolu village of Cherukupalli Mandal block in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla on Friday, reported IANS. The attackers reportedly poured petrol and set the victim ablaze while he was going to tuition on his bicycle. The deceased has been identified as Amarnath. He was a Class 10 student.

Locals doused fire, admitted victim to hospital

According to reports, some locals rushed to douse the fire after hearing Amarnath cry. He was then shifted to the Government General Hospital in Gunter, where he succumbed to his injuries. However, before taking his last breath, Amarnath reportedly told the cops that a person named Venkateshwar Reddy and his associates set him afire.

Harasser of Amarnath's sister behind killing: Grandfather

Meanwhile, Amarnath's grandfather, Reddaiah, claimed a boy who was harassing the deceased's sister was likely behind the killing. He added that Amarnath had pulled up the accused for harassing her sister. The suspect allegedly used to roam around the college where his sister studied. The police said a case has been registered in the matter, and they are searching for the suspects.

Share this timeline