10 arrested after migrant worker from Arunachal lynched to death

By Chanshimla Varah 02:18 pm Apr 07, 202402:18 pm

What's the story The police have arrested 10 people over the murder of Ashok Das, a migrant worker from Arunachal Pradesh, in Ernakulam city, Kerala. Das was employed as a cook at a local eatery and was beaten to death while leaving the house of a female acquaintance in Muvattupuzha on Thursday night. The motive behind this gruesome act remains unclear at this point.

Investigation progress

Police have registered a murder case

A high-ranking police officer confirmed the arrests, saying, "We have confirmed that a group assaulted the victim and have detained 10 individuals." The police have registered a murder case and are investigating the potential involvement of others in this incident. Preliminary findings of the post-mortem suggest his lungs were fatally injured. The injuries could allegedly be from the beatings he received when the mob tied him to a post and thrashed him.

Legal proceedings

Victim succumbs to injuries, murder charges applied

Following the assault, Das was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Kolencherry Medical College Hospital due to his critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. "Section 302 of IPC (murder) has been invoked against the accused," a police officer informed PTI. Meanwhile, Valakam Panchayat president Bino K Cheriyan said the victim was not involved in any criminal activities, and the women were also against the local people's intervention in their personal matters.