This land, now valued at over ₹31 crore, was forcefully acquired by him and his father in 2010-11, the ED alleged

Land scam: Fridge, TV invoices used as evidence against Soren

By Chanshimla Varah 01:31 pm Apr 07, 202401:31 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has used invoices for a refrigerator and a smart TV to support its claim that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren acquired 8.86 acres of land illegally. This land, now valued at over ₹31 crore, was "forcefully" acquired by him and his father in 2010-11, the ED alleged. These invoices were obtained from two Ranchi-based dealers and included in the chargesheet against the 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and four others last month.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Soren was arrested in January following questioning at his official Ranchi residence and is currently detained at the Birsa Mundal central jail in Ranchi. Before his arrest, the ED had issued nine summonses, asking Soren to be available for questioning. Soren has refuted all allegations and claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing investigative agencies to destabilize democratically elected governments.

Case progress

Court acknowledges prosecution complaint against Soren

Judge Rajiv Ranjan of the special PMLA court in Ranchi acknowledged the prosecution complaint on April 4. The ED asserted that the appliances were purchased under the name of family members of Santosh Munda, the property's caretaker. Munda disclosed to the agency that he has been living on Soren's property as a caretaker for approximately 14 to 15 years. This statement was used by the agency to refute Soren's denial of any association with the land.

Land controversy

ED dismisses Pahan's claim, alleges proxy control

The ED also dismissed a person named Rajkumar Pahan's claim to the land, suggesting he was a proxy for Soren to maintain control over it. The agency alleges that Pahan contacted the deputy commissioner of Ranchi after Soren received his first summons in this case last August. He claimed possession of the land and requested the cancellation of previous mutations in the name of other owners so they could be saved from being evicted from their property.

Land transfer

Land returned to Pahan days before Soren's arrest

Following the request, the state government returned the land to Pahan two days before Soren's arrest on January 29, the ED said. The ED alleges that this move ensured that control remained with the JMM leader. The agency further claims that this land was originally 'Bhuinhari' property, which cannot be transferred or sold under normal circumstances.

Alleged eviction

ED accuses Soren of evicting original allottees

The immovable asset was later sold to other people by the original allottees, but Soren "evicted" them and took ownership of the land. Munda informed the ED that Soren and his wife visited the land a few times, and he worked as a laborer when a boundary wall was being built on the plot. The ED alleges Munda was appointed as the property's caretaker at Soren's request, along with another accused, Hilariyas Kachhap, who got an electricity meter installed there.