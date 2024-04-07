Next Article

Classmates insert stick into 14-year-old boy's private parts, rupture intestines

By Chanshimla Varah 11:36 am Apr 07, 202411:36 am

What's the story A 14-year-old student in Delhi is currently receiving medical treatment following a brutal assault by his fellow schoolmates on school premises. The attack allegedly involved inserting a wooden stick into his private parts, causing the victim's intestines to rupture. The incident came to light when a private hospital alerted the local New Ashok Nagar police station about the admission of an assault victim.

Investigation progress

Police investigation and suspect detention

Upon receiving the alert from the hospital, the Delhi Police launched an investigation into the incident. The victim revealed that one of his classmates beat him up and inserted a wooden stick in his posterior, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Apoorva Gupta. The accused also threatened to harm his sister, who studies at the same school, if he told anyone. Following this revelation, Delhi Police lodged an official complaint on April 2 and detained a 14-year-old boy.

Incident background

Assault followed disagreement, threats made

The official police complaint revealed that the assault occurred after a disagreement between the victim and his class monitor on March 13. The accused, along with some older students, cornered and attacked the victim on March 18 under the pretense of a meeting with their physical education teacher. Two days later, the boy experienced a stomach ache, so his mother took him to a doctor, who prescribed him pain medication. However, his condition only deteriorated.

Medical treatment

Victim hospitalized, undergoes surgery

He was then sent to a private hospital in Noida, where he underwent surgery for appendix removal and treatment for his intestinal injuries. It was only after the surgery that he confided in his mother about the assault. The boy's 29-year-old sister stated that it was the doctors who advised them to report the incident to the police.

Legal action

Family demands justice, accuses school of negligence

The victim's family is now insisting on prosecuting the accused as an adult and charging him with attempted murder. They questioned why the accused should be treated as a minor if he had the intellect to plan and execute such a crime. The family also called for the arrest of other students involved in the attack and accused the school authorities of negligence and a lack of support.