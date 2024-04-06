Next Article

Smriti Irani took a dig at the Congress on Saturday regarding its electoral strategies

'Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging': Smriti Irani to Congress

01:36 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story Union Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at the Congress on Saturday regarding its electoral strategies. Her statements were directed at the party's decision to field Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary Annie Raja in Wayanad. At the same time, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had agreed to fight together in Delhi. The Congress, CPI(M) and AAP are all members of the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 elections, set to begin on April 19, will witness a high-voltage battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The bloc was formed last year to challenge the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA, on the other hand, is vying for a third term.

Political maneuvers

Irani highlights inconsistencies in Left parties' approach

During her interaction with businessmen in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said, "The condition of the opposition is that they are fighting in Wayanad. Left parties are saying, Why does Rahul Gandhi not go to Uttar Pradesh and contest." "But when the same Left goes to Delhi for an INDI Alliance meeting, they hug Rahul Gandhi." Irani summarized this situation as "Delhi mein hugging, Kerala mein begging."

Civic duty

Irani urges women to vote wisely, criticizes Gandhi family

At the same meeting, Irani requested that women vote in large numbers, stating that voting is not a game like any TV show, but rather a significant obligation. "'Saas-Bahu' serials are very far from the realities of life. Women who understand this can have a successful social and political life. The Gandhi family looted the country by clicking pictures and smiling. Casting your vote is a heavy responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial," she said.

Electoral scene

Heated contest expected in Wayanad for Lok Sabha elections

The electoral scene in Wayanad, Kerala, is set for a heated contest, with Raja representing the CPI (M) and Gandhi standing for Congress. Adding to this mix, the BJP has fielded Kerala State President K Surendran as its candidate. Kerala, where Congress still has a strong foothold, is a significant political arena, with 20 parliamentary seats up for grabs. Polling in Kerala will take place on April 26, 2024.