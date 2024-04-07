Next Article

His body was found in the bathroom of his college hostel on February 18

Kerala student, found hanging, tortured for 29 hours before death

By Chanshimla Varah 03:27 pm Apr 07, 202403:27 pm

What's the story A 20-year-old veterinary student, Sidharthan JS, who tragically took his own life in February, reportedly endured a grueling 29-hour period of physical and psychological abuse before his death. His body was found in the bathroom of his college hostel in Kerala's Wayanad district on February 18. Police report suggests that this prolonged torment by seniors and classmates led to Sidharthan's tragic decision.

Abuse timeline

Details of the abuse emerge from police records

According to police records, Sidharthan was subjected to cruel ragging from 9:00am on February 16 until 2:00pm the following day. The perpetrators reportedly assaulted him using their hands and a belt. "This put him in an utter state of mental stress and feeling that he can neither continue study in the institute and complete this course nor go home dropping the course." "As he is so mentally stressed, he felt..there is no option...than suicide," Indian Express reported, citing police documents.

Investigation progress

Initial case of unnatural death turns to torture

Initially, the police registered Sidharthan's case as an unnatural death. However, subsequent reports from the college's anti-ragging squad, statements from the college dean, and findings from the medical officer revealed that Sidharthan was physically and mentally tortured by some senior students and classmates. According to reports, Siddharth was a second year BVSc student at Pookode Veterinary College.

Legal proceedings

CBI re-registers FIR against 20 individuals

As more details emerged, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) re-registered the FIR filed at Vythiri police station against 20 individuals on Friday. The charges include criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, and violation of Kerala's anti-ragging law. On Saturday, a four-member CBI team comprising a superintendent of police (SP), two deputy SPs, and an inspector reached Wayanad.

Family's allegations

Victim's father accuses SFI leaders of abuse

Meanwhile, Jayaprakash, the victim's father, claimed that his son was tormented for eight months prior to his death. He alleged that senior leaders from the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a left-wing student organization, had been "camping" at the college for several months. He claimed that they forced his son to strip and sit on his knees.

Helpline

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).