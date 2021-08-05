Kerala CM Vijayan flays Karnataka's fresh travel curbs on passengers

As per an order issued by the Union Home Ministry, states should not impose travel curbs closing their borders

Days after neighboring Karnataka imposed travel restrictions on persons from the state in view of the COVID-19 situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the fresh curbs were against the directive of the Centre in this regard. As per the order issued by the Union Home Ministry, states should not impose travel curbs closing their borders, he said.

Steps taken to ensure the curbs aren't causing difficulties: CM

"The Karnataka government has imposed the new restrictions against the Central government's directive," Vijayan told the state Assembly. Replying to a submission by legislator AKM Ashraf (IUML), he said steps have been taken to ensure that the curbs are not causing any difficulty to the people of the state who are traveling to the neighboring state for various purposes.

'Restrictions included a mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate for commuters'

Kerala's DGP Anil Kant had already contacted his counterpart in Karnataka who ensured that necessary action would be taken in this regard. Detailing the restrictions imposed by the neighboring state, the Chief Minister said an RT-PCR COVID-19 negative certificate, taken within 72 hours, has been made mandatory for commuters from Kerala by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka had tightened inspection at Thalappady's border check post

The officials of Karnataka had tightened inspection at the border check post in Thalappady in this regard from August 2. "The state police was giving special attention to ensure that the curbs were causing no inconvenience to those going for treatment in hospitals in Karnataka and those belonging to the essential service sector," the Chief Minister said.

Arrangements were made at the border for conducting RT-PCR test

Arrangements have been made at the Thalappady border for conducting the RT-PCR test, giving priority to those who travel to Mangaluru on a daily basis. If anyone produces a certificate, completing two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, they would also be permitted to meet their requirements for which RT-PCR has been made mandatory, the Chief Minister added.