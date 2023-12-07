Kerala: Doctor kills self over dowry demand of BMW, gold

1/6

India 3 min read

Kerala: Doctor kills self over dowry demand of BMW, gold

By Riya Baibhawi 06:33 pm Dec 07, 202306:33 pm

Dr. Shahana was found dead in her apartment

A 26-year-old postgraduate medical student in Kerala allegedly died by suicide after her wedding was nixed due to exorbitant dowry demand. The incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram, where Dr. Shahana was found dead inside her apartment. In a suicide note found by the police, she wrote, "Everyone wants money, money triumphs over everything." Dr. Shahana's family said that they couldn't meet the dowry demands of her boyfriend, Dr. Ruwais E A and his family, and the wedding was called off.

2/6

Victim ended her life by overdose of anesthesia

Dr. Shahana reportedly ended her life by overdosing on anesthesia at her apartment on Tuesday. She was discovered unconscious in her apartment and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the tragic death. Meanwhile, the Medical PG Doctors Association has removed Dr. Ruwais from all his responsibilities within the organization.

3/6

Police arrest the accused after FIR filed

On Thursday, the police arrested the accused and filed a case against him based on the suicide note and statement of Dr. Shahana's brother. The Dowry Prohibition Act is also likely to be invoked against Dr. Ruwais, as per the Deccan Herald. Local police are also working to retrieve details of the chats between the couple. Shahana's family comprised her mother and two siblings. Her father, who worked in a Gulf country, passed away two years ago.

4/6

Demands made by accused's family

Dr. Shahana's family claims that the accused, Dr. Ruwais, and his family demanded 150 gold sovereigns, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car as dowry. Giving and taking dowry is a legal offense in India, and anyone found guilty could end up getting a prison sentence of not less than five years and a fine of not less than 15,000 or the amount demanded, whichever is greater. According to government data, 13,479 instances of dowry were reported in 2022.

5/6

Kerala State Women Commission vows to take action

Kerala State Women Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi expressed deep sorrow over Dr. Shahana's death. She assured that strict action under the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961 would be taken against Dr. Ruwais and his family if the allegations of dowry demands were proven true. "The news of the death of Shahana is really painful. We will seriously look into all aspects and appropriate actions will be there," she said, adding that the youth should strongly oppose the evil social practice.

6/6

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).