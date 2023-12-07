Over Rs. 150cr recovered during raid at liquor manufacturing company

Income Tax (IT) Department officials conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) on Wednesday and recovered significant amounts of cash in the last two days. The tax authorities raided the liquor manufacturing company due to tax evasion allegations. As per the company's website, it is headquartered in Odisha and has four companies across six business divisions.

Details about IT department's raids

According to ANI, income tax officials conducted raids at Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand and Sambalpur and Bolangir in Odisha linked to the liquor manufacturing company. It is also reported that the cash amount recovered until Wednesday was around Rs. 50 crore. However, the machines used for counting the cash stopped working because the amount of money was so high.

Over Rs. 150 crore seized by IT department: Report

OdishaTV, on the other hand, reported that IT officials collected cash worth over Rs. 150 crore over the course of two days. The report claimed that huge amounts of cash were seized from the Bolangri office of Baldeo Sahu and Group of Companies, a partnership firm of BDPL. It is one of western Odisha's biggest liquor manufacturing and selling firms.

Retreived cash deposited to SBI's Bolangir branch

In addition, the authorities launched simultaneous searches on the residences of two liquor traders in Bolangir and Titilagarh and seized cash. The money recovered from these raids was brought to the Bolangir branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday night and deposited. Searches also occurred at liquor barons Deepak Sahu and Sanjay Sahu's residences in Titilagarh. However, they allegedly fled the town after being tipped off about the IT raids.

BDPL's corporate office raided in Bhubaneswar

Simultaneous raids also occurred at the corporate office of BDPL in Bhubaneswar, along with the homes of some company officials and the factory. Tax department officials also searched the house, office, and country liquor distillery at Sargipali in Odisha's Sundargarh.