India

Jharkhand: 26-year-old software engineer attacked, gang-raped; 10 suspects booked

Jharkhand: 26-year-old software engineer attacked, gang-raped; 10 suspects booked

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 22, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

Eight to ten men stopped the couple, assaulted the boyfriend, and then reportedly took the woman to a secluded area where they raped her

A 26-year-old woman was reportedly raped by about 10 men in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, PTI reported on Saturday, citing police authorities. The incident happened near the old aerodrome near the Chaibasa area on Thursday when the victim, a software engineer, who works from home, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler, according to officials.

Statement What did police say about the incident?

Police said that a gang of eight to ten men stopped the couple, assaulted the boyfriend, and then reportedly took the woman to a secluded area where they raped her. The Muffasil Police Station has registered a complaint about the incident, and an inquiry is being conducted, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Shekhar adding that woman is working at a reputable IT company.

Details Accused rapists took victim's wallet, cell phone

According to reports, the woman, who belongs to the tribal community, was raped, and after that, the accused fled from the scene. Her wallet and cell phone were also taken. The woman somehow reached home, where she informed her family of the incident and asked them to report it to the police. Later, her physical examination was also done.

Inquiry SIT to probe the incident

To investigate the matter, police have filed a First Information Report and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Meanwhile, the survivor is receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital, where security has been beefed up. The survivor is a software engineer from a village under the jurisdiction of the Jhikpani Police Station who is currently working remotely for a firm.

Information Several youths arrested, case filed against ten

According to India Today, police arrested many youths from a nearby village on suspicion. They are being questioned at the police station, according to the report. Meanwhile, SP Shekhar stated that a complaint had been filed against ten unknown individuals and that a survivor's statement had been drafted in court under Section 164 of the CrPC.