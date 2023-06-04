India

Odisha train accident: Latest details on rescheduled, canceled trains

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 04, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Know about trains rescheduled, canceled today amid Odisha train tragedy

Restoration work is in full swing after a tragic accident in Odisha's Balasore, where three trains collided on Friday night, leaving nearly 290 people dead and over 900 injured. In the aftermath of the accident, numerous trains have been canceled, rescheduled, or diverted. Here are all the updates you need to know about the latest train schedule.

Details on canceled, restored trains

Amid the current situation in Balasore, three trains have reportedly been canceled on Sunday. The 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar Express, 12838 Puri-Howrah Express, and 20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express have been canceled by the Indian Railways. On the other hand, services of 12876 Anand Vihar Terminal-Puri Neelachal Express, which was canceled earlier (announce via Bulletin No. 9 on Saturday), have been restored now.

List of trains rescheduled for today

Meanwhile, the 22305 Bengaluru-Jasidih Express was rescheduled on Sunday to leave the originating station at 12:30pm instead of its previously scheduled departure time of 10:00am. The 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express was rescheduled to 1:00pm. It was previously set to depart at 10:35am. Furthermore, the 12246 Bengaluru-Howrah Express's departure time was also rescheduled to 1:30pm instead of its earlier time of 11:20am.

Details on Odisha train accident

Friday's horrifying train tragedy in Odisha occurred near Balasore's Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station, part of the Kharagpur Railway Division under the South Eastern Railway. Three trains were involved in the accident: Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, a goods train, and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. As per multiple reports, a preliminary report of the Indian Railways' probe into the incident indicated a signaling error.

What railways spokesperson said about incident

According to Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the crash took place at approximately 7pm on Friday. "Around 7pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and fell on the opposite track," he stated on Saturday. "After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," added Sharma.