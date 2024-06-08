Next Article

Film industry mourns the loss of Ramoji Rao

Ramoji Rao death: Telugu industry to pause shoots on Sunday

By Tanvi Gupta 03:50 pm Jun 08, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Ramoji Rao, a celebrated film producer and media tycoon, died on Saturday at 87. His passing is being mourned nationwide by celebrities and politicians alike. Now, in honor of Rao, the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) and Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) have declared a suspension of all film shoots on Sunday (June 9). The TFPC announced via their official account that Rao's demise would bring the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to a halt.

Tributes

'There will be no shootings...'

TFPC took to their official X/Twitter to share a press note, which highlighted, "Ramoji Rao's death will bring the Telugu film industry to a standstill in Andhra and Telangana states tomorrow." "Telugu Film Producers Council hereby informs that as a mark of respect to Sri Ramoji Rao garu...Telugu Film Industry will remain closed tomorrow in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, there will be no shootings or any film-related works tomorrow." The TFCC also released a similar statement.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post

Last rites

Telangana Government to conduct Rao's last rites

Following Rao's death, his mortal remains were taken to his residence in Ramoji Film City. Many film personalities like filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music director MM Keeravani in Hyderabad paused their shooting schedules on Saturday to pay homage. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded Rao's commitment to journalism and announced that the state government would conduct his last rites with state honors on Sunday morning.

Condolences

Prime Minister and celebrities mourned Rao's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow at Rao's passing, describing him as a "visionary who revolutionized Indian media." He further stated that Rao's significant contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Numerous celebrities including Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan also paid their respects to the late media mogul on social media.

Remembrance

Politicians remembered Rao's contributions to Telugu culture

Politicians also paid tribute to the media mogul. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated that Rao's service to the Telugu language and culture would be remembered forever. TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed that Rao's demise was a loss not just to the state but the country. Social media users, particularly people from South Indian states, have also shared messages condoling his demise.

Legacy

Rao's illness and legacy

Rao, who had been battling an illness for some time, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 due to respiratory problems. He passed away at 3:45am on Saturday. Rao is survived by his wife and a son. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Rao left an indelible impression on the lives of Telugu people with his contributions to journalism and cinema.