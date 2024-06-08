Next Article

TVF to venture into film industry soon

'Gullak,' 'Panchayat' makers TVF to venture into film industry

By Isha Sharma 03:02 pm Jun 08, 202403:02 pm

What's the story The Viral Fever (TVF), the renowned content creation studio, is set to expand into the film industry. Shreyansh Pandey, TVF's Originals Head, revealed plans to explore new genres such as horror and thriller in long format. "The next exciting step in our journey would be to make films," Pandey said during an interview with PTI. However, fret not, TVF will continue to work on its trademark heartwarming shows as well.

Plans

Pandey shared ambitious plans for TVF's films

Pandey shared, "The next exciting step in our journey would be to make films. There are a couple of films that TVF content studio is working on. We are doing a lot of homework. We are in the process of starting new stuff." "For our shows, we'll do more genres, while dramas will remain at the core." "The same goes with films, where we'll have both simple stories and movies of spectacle and scale. There are sci-fi, horror and thriller."

Upcoming projects

TVF plans more seasons, increases show production

Pandey hinted at more seasons for popular shows Panchayat and Kota Factory, along with the second chapter of the sports drama Sixer. In 2023, TVF produced a remarkable 15 shows and aims to increase this number in 2024. "We hope to do more shows. We've a list of 35 to 40 shows which are in different phases of development, pre-production to production," Pandey stated. The fourth season of Gullak, another successful show by TVF, was recently released on SonyLIV.

Retrospection

TVF reflects on journey, expresses gratitude to audience

Reflecting on TVF's 14-year journey, Pandey described it as "very exciting, incredible and happening". He expressed his gratitude toward the audience for their continuous love and support. "The love pouring in, the subsequent seasons getting made, the memes that flow, the characters that people start loving, all these are matrix for us to believe that the story is working and the characters are being loved by people," he said.