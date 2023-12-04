Telangana: 2 pilots killed in IAF trainer aircraft crash

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:16 pm Dec 04, 202303:16 pm

2 pilots killed in Air Force trainer aircraft crash in Telangana

Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly died on Monday after a trainer aircraft crashed in Toopran of Medak district in Telangana. According to the Air Force, the plane took off from Hyderabad's Air Force Academy (AFA) for a routine training sortie when the accident occurred. The IAF also confirmed that a trainee pilot and a trainer were inside the aircraft when it crashed, leaving them both dead.

IAF provides details on pilots killed in crash

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IAF revealed that the pilots were on a standard training sortie and that the aircraft involved in the crash was a Pilatus PC 7 Mk II. It is a single-engine plane used by Air Force pilots for basic training. The IAF also confirmed that it has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the exact reason behind the accident.

Academy officials reach crash site to assess situation: Report

As per The Hindu, Toopran Police officials said that the incident took place at around 9:30am on Monday. Furthermore, officials from the AFA have also arrived at the plane crash site to assess the situation. "It (the aircraft) went up in flames within seconds of the crash in an isolated area...around 38 kilometers away from Dundigal Airforce Academy," an official told the publication.

Rajnath Singh reacts to trainer aircraft crash

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his condolences to the families of the pilots who lost their lives on Monday. Taking to X, Singh said he was "anguished" by the accident. "It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," added the defense minister.

Know about Pilatus PC 7 aircraft

Introduced in the 1970s, the Pilatus PC 7 is a low-wing, tandem two-seater training airplane manufactured and designed by Pilatus Aircraft in Switzerland. It offers almost all basic training functionalities, such as aerobatics, tactical, instrument, and night flying. Introduced in the 1990s, the PC 7 Mk II is an improved model of the abovementioned aircraft. The IAF uses the Pilatus PC 7 Mk II for the initial and basic training of pilots.