India

Andhra, TN brace for Cyclone Michaung, disaster response teams ready

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:59 pm Dec 03, 202301:59 pm

Cyclone alert issued for Andhra Pradesh, adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts

Cyclonic storm Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, with winds that could pack speeds of up to 100mph. On Sunday, more than 100 members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district to gear up for any potential threat from Michaung.

Visuals of SDRF team arriving in Kanchipuram

IMD issues cyclone alert for Andhra, Tamil Nadu coasts

The brewing cyclonic storm will likely cross the coasts of southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu on Monday evening. In a weather forecast on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm over the region. It also released a cyclone alert for Andhra and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts for the next 12 hours.

Check out IMD's latest weather update

IMD issues rainfall warning for eastern, southern India

Amid the weather office's cyclone warning, local cautionary Signal Number III has been hoisted in Cuddalore, Ennore, and Chennai ports to alert people. Signal Number III is hoisted at ports likely to experience squally weather. Furthermore, looming Cyclone Michaung prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for numerous regions in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

NDRF teams also ready for Cyclone Michaung

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also made 18 squads available to Odisha, Andhra, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. While 10 more NDRF teams are kept ready, relief and rescue teams of the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are also on standby ahead of the forecasted landfall of Cyclone Michaung. Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.