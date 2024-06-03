Next Article

Zerodha users face technical issues amid record market highs

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:03 pm Jun 03, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Today, users of the low-cost brokerage firm Zerodha, reported a technical glitch that prevented them from accessing Kite Web. This malfunction coincided with a day of record-high surge in the stock market and exit polls, predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Traders expressed their frustration on X, with one user stating, "We're experiencing difficulties connecting with CDSL on the Zerodha app, which means I can't sell my stocks right now."

Indian markets soar as Zerodha users struggle

The technical glitch occurred during a significant surge in the Indian stock market, which saw a more than 3% increase following exit polls predicting a landslide victory for BJP. Both Nifty and Sensex hit record highs of 23,338.70 and 76,738.89 respectively. Meanwhile, BSE Midcap rose nearly 4%, and BSE Smallcap gained 2% in the broader market, adding to traders' frustrations expressed on social media platforms.

Zerodha's response to user complaints

In response to the user complaints, Zerodha offered solutions via X. They advised users to try a 'hard refresh' or explore alternate solutions. "Could you please do a hard refresh by pressing Ctrl + Shift + R, and check? If the issue persists, you can use the Kite app. Alternatively, you can try using an alternate internet connection and check," Zerodha suggested to its users.