X announces another sweep to remove spam accounts and bots
X, a prominent social media platform, has warned its users of a potential decrease in follower counts as it embarks on an extensive campaign to rid its network of spammers and bots. The company announced this "significant, proactive initiative" through its Safety account. The operation aims to remove accounts that violate X's rules against platform manipulation and spam, ensuring the platform remains secure and free from bots.
New leadership spearheads anti-spam initiative
The recent appointment of Kylie McRoberts as Head of Safety and Yale Cohen as Head of Brand Safety and Advertiser Solutions is driving this initiative. This leadership change aligns with Elon Musk's long-standing goal, voiced in November 2022, to combat spam on X. The company stated, "Today, we're launching a major initiative to remove accounts that violate our rules against platform manipulation and spam."
Challenges in X's fight against spam and bots
The battle against spam on X has been more challenging than anticipated. The platform faced difficulties after job cuts left its Trust & Safety team understaffed for 10 months following the departures of Ella Irwin and Yoel Roth during Musk's tenure. Additionally, rapid advancements in AI technology have complicated efforts to control spam on the platform.
Verification charges fail to deter spammers
Earlier this year, TechCrunch reported that Musk's strategy of charging users for verification did not deter spammers. Many bot accounts with verified blue checks were found responding to posts on X, indicating they were bots and not humans. The New York Intelligencer also highlighted an increase in spam promoting adult content through explicit replies directing users to links in their bios.