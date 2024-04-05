Next Article

The initiative is being headed by Kylie McRoberts, the newly appointed Head of Safety

X announces another sweep to remove spam accounts and bots

By Mudit Dube 10:44 am Apr 05, 202410:44 am

What's the story X, a prominent social media platform, has warned its users of a potential decrease in follower counts as it embarks on an extensive campaign to rid its network of spammers and bots. The company announced this "significant, proactive initiative" through its Safety account. The operation aims to remove accounts that violate X's rules against platform manipulation and spam, ensuring the platform remains secure and free from bots.

The recent appointment of Kylie McRoberts as Head of Safety and Yale Cohen as Head of Brand Safety and Advertiser Solutions is driving this initiative. This leadership change aligns with Elon Musk's long-standing goal, voiced in November 2022, to combat spam on X. The company stated, "Today, we're launching a major initiative to remove accounts that violate our rules against platform manipulation and spam."

The battle against spam on X has been more challenging than anticipated. The platform faced difficulties after job cuts left its Trust & Safety team understaffed for 10 months following the departures of Ella Irwin and Yoel Roth during Musk's tenure. Additionally, rapid advancements in AI technology have complicated efforts to control spam on the platform.

Earlier this year, TechCrunch reported that Musk's strategy of charging users for verification did not deter spammers. Many bot accounts with verified blue checks were found responding to posts on X, indicating they were bots and not humans. The New York Intelligencer also highlighted an increase in spam promoting adult content through explicit replies directing users to links in their bios.