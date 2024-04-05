Next Article

Google will likely address the issue in an upcoming update

Samsung blames Google for touchscreen issue on Galaxy S23 devices

By Akash Pandey 10:26 am Apr 05, 202410:26 am

What's the story Samsung has acknowledged a problem with the touchscreen functionality on its Galaxy S23 models. The issue, which emerged following the late March rollout of One UI 6.1, involves the touchscreen not accurately registering touch inputs. As a result, users are forced to tap multiple times for a single touch to be recognized, leading to widespread frustration among customers. However, Samsung has attributed this glitch on its Galaxy S23 devices to Google app's Discover feed.

Google is working toward resolving the issue: Samsung

Samsung maintains that the touchscreen issue is due to the Discover feed, which can be displayed to the left of the main home screen. According to Samsung, Google is not only aware of this problem but is also actively working toward resolving it.

Temporary workaround for the issue

While awaiting Google's fix, Samsung has proposed a temporary solution for those affected by the touchscreen issue. The company advises users to delete the data from their Google app and then restart their device. This action should enable the touchscreen to register all touch inputs. To execute this, users need to navigate through Settings > Apps > Google > Storage and tap on 'Clear data,' which may require them to log back into their Google account.