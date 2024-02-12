Buyers will receive benefits worth Rs. 5,000

Pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop series begin in India

What's the story Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for its Galaxy Book4 series in India, with the laptops set to hit stores by the end of February. Customers can reserve their devices by paying a deposit of Rs. 1,999 on Samsung.com, at offline Samsung retail stores, and through select online and multi-retail shops nationwide. Those who pre-book will receive benefits worth Rs. 5,000, although specifics about these perks are yet to be revealed.

Models and features

Galaxy Book4 series includes the Book 4 Pro, Book 4 Pro 360, and Book 4 Ultra. Galaxy Book 4 Pro features a 14/16-inch AMOLED display with touch options and runs on Windows 11 Home OS. It's powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 CPU, along with Intel Arc graphics. Other highlights include AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 63Wh/76Wh battery pack with 65W USB-C charging.

Specifications of the top-tier model

The top-tier Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, boasts a 120Hz, 3K AMOLED display, and options for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4050 GPU. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 processor and offers up to 64GB of LPDRR5X RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 76Wh battery with 140W Type-C fast charging. The device weighs around 1.86kg and measures 16.5mm in thickness.

What about their pricing?

In South Korea, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro starts at 2,150,000 won (around Rs. 1.3 lakh), and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 at 2,650,000 won (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh). Finally, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra costs 3,730,000 won (Rs. 2.3 lakh).