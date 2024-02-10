All Galaxy Book4 models support Samsung's S Pen as well as third-party stylus

Samsung Galaxy Book4 series set for India launch this month

By Pradnesh Naik 10:17 pm Feb 10, 202410:17 pm

What's the story South Korean technology giant Samsung is gearing up to introduce its Galaxy Book4 series laptops in India this month, reported IANS. The series, unveiled in December 2023, includes three models: Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360. Pre-bookings for the high-end laptops are anticipated to start in mid-February, with sales kicking off in the last week of the month.

Next Article

Processors

Laptops to feature Intel Core Ultra processors

The Galaxy Book4 series laptops feature Intel's Core Ultra 9 processors, which combine a speedy CPU, GPU, and a new NPU in one package. They also sport Nvidia's RTX 4070 (8GB) or RTX 4050 (6GB) graphics cards for AI tasks like image generation with Stable Diffusion and DLSS for gaming. These laptops come with built-in AI tools and enhanced cooling systems, including an 11% wider vapor chamber and dual fans with uneven blade spacing.

Display and storage

Various display and storage options available

All three models in the Galaxy Book4 series have touch-capable Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with Vision Booster and anti-reflective technology for improved outdoor legibility. RAM options go from 16GB to 64GB (LPDDR5X), while storage options include 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSDs with an expansion slot also available. The top-end Galaxy Book4 Ultra features a 16-inch display with a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz and 120% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Audio and connectivity

Laptops will have enhanced audio and connectivity features

The Galaxy Book4 series laptops are equipped with quad speakers from AKG, featuring Dolby Atmos support (two 5W woofers and two 2W tweeters). AI-assisted noise cancelation is available for the dual microphone array, which Samsung describes as "studio quality." The laptops also support Bluetooth LE Audio for higher quality audio and reduced latency with Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Additionally, they include an HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-A port.

Materials

Samsung has used eco-friendly materials in its production

The Galaxy Book4 laptops utilize a wider variety of recycled materials compared to previous generations, including aluminum, glass, and plastic. The new laptop series initially launched in South Korea in January 2024 and is now set to expand to other markets, including India. Pricing details for the Indian market have not yet been revealed, but more information is expected to be available soon.