Mapping out plan to colonize Mars, says Elon Musk

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:31 pm Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Elon Musk, the visionary billionaire and founder of SpaceX, wants to move one million people to Mars. Now, he has shared his ambitious plan for the same on his social media platform X﻿. Although he didn't mention a specific timeline, Musk stated, "We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars." His ultimate goal is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem on the Red Planet that can thrive without Earth's support.

Aiming for self-sustained Mars civilization

Musk stressed the significance of building a civilization on Mars that can overcome the single-planet Great Filter. He explained, "Civilization only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming." This statement came after Musk's recent announcement that SpaceX's Starship could reach the Moon within five years and send humans there in just eight years.

Moon base and future space exploration

Besides colonizing Mars, Musk has also shown interest in setting up a permanent human base on the Moon. He expressed, "Humanity should have a moon base, cities on Mars and be out there among the stars." Furthermore, the SpaceX top boss hinted at exploring space beyond the Moon and Mars, implying there might be "something beyond the space station."