X is back online after hour-long global outage

By Rishabh Raj 12:31 pm Dec 21, 202312:31 pm

Users were unable to refresh their feeds or access their posts

Around 11:00am on Thursday morning, the microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter, encountered a technical issue. Users accessing the website or mobile app were greeted with a message saying 'Welcome to your timeline' instead of the usual feed of tweets. However, following an hour-long global outage, X is now operational again.

Cause of outage not known yet

As of now, there is no information on what has caused this outage. According to Downdetector, more than 80,000 users reported being unable to use the platform. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users. The Elon Musk-owned social media site X was back online at the time of writing.

X has faced similar outages before

This isn't the first instance of X experiencing such an outage. Earlier this year, in March and July, X faced similar downtime. In July, users encountered a message stating, "Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again." In March, the platform was inaccessible for several hours, causing disruptions in accessing links, images, and videos.