Elon Musk-owned private jets took 440+ flights in 2023

1/5

Business 2 min read

Elon Musk-owned private jets took 440+ flights in 2023

By Akash Pandey 10:44 pm Dec 17, 202310:44 pm

Musk's private planes spent nearly 48 days worth of time in the air

Elon Musk's private jets flew a staggering 441 times, clocking over 1,161 hours in the air as of December 14, 2023, according to the data shared by jet-tracking site JetSpy. The tech mogul, who purchased Twitter (now X) in 2022, has been shuttling between Texas and California mostly while managing several of his businesses, like SpaceX and Tesla, with the help of his private jets. Managing multiple companies isn't easy, but Musk's private aircraft certainly eased the difficulty of transportation.

2/5

Musk's private collection includes 2 Gulfstream jets

Musk's current fleet reportedly includes two Gulfstream jets: a G650ER (registered as N628TS) and a G550 (N272BG). The billionaire has also reportedly ordered the Gulfstream G700, which was launched recently. He has previously owned a Dassault Falcon 900B. Notably, his G650ER, bought in 2016, boasts the longest range, capable of flying 13,840km nonstop. Gulfstream's larger jets, such as those owned by Musk, usually come equipped with a bedroom.

3/5

Check out flight patterns, destinations

On average, Musk's planes flew for over two and a half hours per flight in 2023. The G650ER (N628TS) frequently traveled to Austin, Texas, Oakland, and San Jose, California, with 166 flights this year. Meanwhile, the G550 (N2727BG) took 275 flights until December 14. It often visited airports in Hawthorne and Los Angeles in California, besides Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport near SpaceX's launch site in Texas.

4/5

Tokyo visit involved longest flight, spanning 13 hours

Musk's longest flight in 2023 so far was a nearly 13-hour trip to Tokyo in August, where he was spotted with his on-and-off girlfriend, Canadian musician Grimes, and their three-year-old son X. The shortest flight lasted only five minutes at Long Beach Airport, likely for pilot repositioning. Musk's jets also made several flights that were 11-15 minutes long between airports in Hawthorne and Los Angeles. The planes also took several international flights.

5/5

Over 2M liters of fuel spent on air travel

According to JetSpy, Musk's jets emitted around 5,159 metric tons (5,159,000kg) of carbon dioxide (CO2) this year so far. In comparison, an average American produces about 16,000kg of carbon dioxide annually, as per the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. The planes consumed 2,040,174 liters of fuel in 2023, costing over $3.2 million (nearly Rs. 26.6 crore). Interestingly, Musk's jets flew less in 2023 than in 2022, when they completed 739 flights and spent 1,865 hours in the air.