Next Article

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for April 5

By Akash Pandey 09:31 am Apr 05, 202409:31 am

What's the story Popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX , has released its redeem codes for April 5. They can be redeemed on the game's official rewards redemption page. The redeem codes offer players a chance to claim various rewards including diamonds, skins, characters, and in-game weapons without spending any real money. Note that these codes have a validity period of 12 hours, after which they become unusable.

Redeem codes

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are refreshed daily. Check out codes for today: H2K5N82Q1TC3F6J9, L1O42R7U09H2K5N8, P02S32E5H8K1M4R7, F8J6K9L2R5T7X0Z3 B1N4Q7U0G9J2M5P8, S4V7Y0B3E6N5Q8T1, W2Z5C8F10S3V36Y9, A3D6G938S1V4Y7B0 E2H5K8N1Q4Z3C6F9, J1M4P7S0V3Y2H5K8, N0Q3T6W9Z8J1M4P7, R6U9Y2B5E8N7Q0T3 V5Y8B1E4H7Q6T9W2, Z4C7F0J3M6V5Y8B1, I9L2O5R8U1X4A3J6, K8N1Q4T7C6F9I2L5 M7P0S3V6Y9B8K1N4, O6R9U2X5A84J70P3, D3G6J9MV13Y4B7E0, T9W2Z5C8F17PS3V6 X6A9D22G5J87V0Y3, Z3C6F9I8R1U4X7A0, C2F5I8L21O4RA6D9, E1H224K7N0Z2C5F8

Claiming process

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the official rewards website and log in using their registered accounts. A list of codes will appear on their screen. Players can copy each code individually and paste it into the dialog box before confirming. The free rewards and weapons will then be delivered to their game's mailbox for use at their convenience.