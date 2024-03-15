Next Article

A heavy dose of AI talk is anticipated during the event

Google I/O 2024 set for May 14: Check expected announcements

By Akash Pandey 10:13 am Mar 15, 202410:13 am

What's the story Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O, is slated for Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The tech giant confirmed the date following the successful completion of its community challenge "Break the Loop." At the event, Google is anticipated to reveal new hardware as well as software features for its existing products. The event will traditionally begin with a keynote address by CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater. Post-keynote activities would include developer-centric discussions and technical sessions accessible online.

Participation

How to register and watch?

Google I/O 2024 will be live-streamed free of charge, enabling global virtual participation. A limited number of attendees will also be present at the venue. Online registration for the event has commenced, offering registrants email updates on the schedule and content. By creating a developer profile, participants can customize their experience and bookmark content relevant to their interests.

Anticipated announcements

Pixel 8a and AI advancements

Google I/O has a history of unveiling new devices, with previous events featuring Pixel phones, Chromebooks, and Nest products. This year's conference may see the introduction of the Pixel 8a. Speculations also hint at potential previews for future products like the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 series. In addition to hardware, Google's advanced language model, Gemini, is likely to be a significant focus alongside updates on Android 15.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official post

Insights

A platform for Android and AI innovations

Google I/O is not just a platform for hardware announcements, but also a stage to showcase advancements in software and artificial intelligence. The conference is expected to provide insights into Google's next steps in the rapidly evolving AI space. Updates on Android 15 are anticipated, possibly including an in-depth exploration of Google's vision for Android XR. More information about the event will be disclosed as we approach May 14.