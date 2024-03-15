Next Article

Garena Free Fire MAX unveils redeemable codes for March 15

By Akash Pandey 09:21 am Mar 15, 202409:21 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has quickly become a leading battle royale game in India, especially after the ban on its predecessor, Garena Free Fire. The game is known for its vibrant graphics and immersive gameplay. The introduction of redemption codes adds an extra layer of excitement to the gaming experience. These codes have a limited validity period, typically lasting from 12 to 18 hours, creating a sense of urgency among players. Check out the redeemable codes for today (March 15).

Codes available for players to use

Garena Free Fire MAX codes allow players to acquire in-game items such as outfits, weapons, skins, and more without spending real money. Check out today's codes: FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73, FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD, FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT, FYOH98U75YTR7FGG. FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV, F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF. F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSB4E4576JYH, F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI. FY6STWRFG4585AR4, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT.

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the official redemption platform. After entering their registered social media credentials for verification, they can paste one of the provided redemption codes onto the webpage. Upon clicking "OK," a reward will be delivered to their in-game mailbox within a few hours. Players must remember that each code can only be used once and is valid for a fixed duration from the time of release.