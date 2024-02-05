Redeem codes usually expire within 12-18 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX releases codes for February 5

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released a fresh batch of redeem codes, giving players the chance to collect free rewards such as gifts, weapons, skins, character outfits, and others. Players should keep an eye out for new codes and claim them quickly, as each code can only be used once per player and usually expires within 12-18 hours. Redeem codes are a great way for players to enhance their gaming experience without spending real cash for in-game purchases.

Codes for today

Check out February 5 codes

Here are the codes for today: 86MN5WDS7TNXSK45, 8P6RA9KN520H3W3C, 3KP472EL5LAVM8J9 J40K3WEY2LUF8AJZ, 3CSV9RRCK1T2X722, 7ERY6CN2R057Y9SD 7J6MZ5VAXWUGMNXH, FCBCJM3G2V75TFBU, 0DNXEV2NWY7MJ3FB

Details

How to redeem codes and unlock in-game items

To take advantage of Garena Free Fire MAX codes, you need to visit the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Sign in with your registered account. After logging in, input any redeem code into the designated box and click the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and active, you will receive the reward in your account within a day.