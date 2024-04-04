Next Article

The new flagship earbuds may cost ₹10,000

Nothing Ear (3) TWS earphones may launch on April 18

By Akash Pandey 07:50 pm Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Nothing has sparked anticipation among enthusiasts, with a teaser hinting at the launch of its latest earbuds, potentially the Ear (3), on April 18. The video shared on social media, features a playful "Play Date" theme with a yellow frog eyeing a beetle. The use of beetle in the teaser aligns with Nothing's previous promotional strategies for its earbuds launches. For instance, the Ear (2) launch in 2023 also utilized bug-themed teasers.

Feature conjecture

Speculations rise over new earbuds' features and design

Nothing's official X account displayed teasers with frogs and beetles, leading to further speculation about the upcoming earbuds' features and design. An unannounced pair of Nothing earbuds has also appeared on the BIS website. It remains to be seen if the Ear (3) will retain features from its predecessors such as transparent design, stem-style build, square case, and wireless charging support. Features such as LDAC codec support and dual-device connectivity are also expected.

Upcoming releases

Future plans include new phone launches

In other news, tipster Dylan Roussel has revealed the company's plans for two new Nothing smartphones codenamed "PacmanPro" and "Tetris" set to launch in 2024. The "PacmanPro" is expected to be a variant of the Phone (2a), potentially the "Community Edition" currently in development. Meanwhile, "Tetris" is predicted to be the brand's next flagship release, possibly the Phone (3).