Technology

JerryRigEverything durability test: Know how Nothing Phone (2) performed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 12, 2023 | 02:34 pm 2 min read

Nothing launched the successor to the Phone (1) in India as well as the global markets yesterday. It is known as the Phone (2). To check whether it is durable, YouTuber JerryRigEverything, aka Zack Nelson, subjected the device to a thorough examination, including scratching, bending, and even burning. So, how did the handset fare? Let us have a look.

Scratch test

The Nothing Phone (2) sports a display with Gorilla Glass protection. The screen showed damage at levels 2-5 when scratched with a metal tool, while the back and camera lenses had no noticeable marks. Dragging a box cutter down the sides of the frame, damaged it quite badly. However, the scratching on the in-screen fingerprint reader did not prevent it from working.

Burn test

JerryRigEverything subjected the Nothing Phone (2) to a 24-second burn test using a lighter. At the end of the test, the display did not melt but showed signs of pixel discoloration. It seemed to be permanent.

Bend test

The Nothing Phone (2) passed the 60-second long bending test with flying colors. Zack first applied pressure on the display using his thumbs and later did the same from the other side. In both cases, the device refused to bend. Though he did not say anything during the entire duration of the test, the handset received his approval when he concluded with a thumbs-up.

Here's recalling the Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) bears a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, an aluminum frame, a curved back, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. There are segmented LED strips on the rear. It flaunts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 1-120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, Nothing OS 2.0, and a 4,700mAh battery.

What about the cameras?

The Nothing Phone (2) has a dual rear camera setup paired with an LED flash module. The 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) Sony IMX890 lens acts as the main sensor, along with the 50MP (f/2.2) Samsung JN1 ultra-wide snapper. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.5) Sony IMX615 camera for taking selfies and video calls.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Nothing Phone (2) will set you back by Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB storage configurations are priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively.