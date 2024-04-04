Next Article

The pricing primarily applies to commercial organizations

Microsoft to charge for extended Windows 10 updates: Check prices

By Akash Pandey 07:23 pm Apr 04, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Microsoft has declared that free support for its Windows 10 operating system will end on October 14, 2025. Now, to ensure secure use of the system beyond this date, users will be required to pay an annual fee. This is the first time Microsoft is offering Extended Security Updates (ESU) to Windows 10 consumers, which includes both individual users and businesses.

ESU charges

Pricing for extended security updates

Microsoft has disclosed the pricing structure for its ESU program. For businesses, the cost starts at $61 for the first year, doubles to $122 in the second year, and again doubles to $244 in the third year. If a business joins the ESU program during its second year, it will be required to pay for both years as ESUs are cumulative. The company has stated that these prices are exclusively for commercial organizations.

Temporary solution

It's a temporary bridge, not a long-term solution

Microsoft has historically offered ESU subscriptions only to organizations needing to maintain older versions of Windows. However, due to the significant number of people still using Windows 10 nearly nine years after its release, this policy has changed. As stated by Microsoft in a blog post, "Extended Security Updates are not intended to be a long-term solution but rather a temporary bridge."

Discount offers

Discounts available for businesses and educational institutions

Businesses using a Microsoft cloud-based update solution such as Intune or Windows Autopatch are eligible for a 25% discount, reducing the cost to $45 per user (up to five devices) for the first year. For businesses using Windows 10 devices to connect with Windows 11 Cloud PCs via Windows 365, Microsoft is waiving security update fees. Educational institutions are being offered an even larger discount, with Microsoft charging a $1 license fee for the first year.

Transition plan

Nearly 69% users are still using Windows 10

Microsoft's ultimate aim is to transition users to Windows 11. However, due to stricter hardware requirements and an increased focus on security with the new OS, many PCs are unable to officially upgrade to Windows 11. This has resulted in a slower rollout of Windows 11 compared to Windows 10, which was offered as a free upgrade. Data from StatCounter shows that 69% of all Windows users are still using Windows 10, compared to just 27% for Windows 11.