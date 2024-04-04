Next Article

Samsung's One UI 6.1 causing touchscreen issues on Galaxy S23

What's the story Samsung's latest One UI 6.1 update, intended for older models, has reportedly caused touchscreen problems for some Galaxy S23 users. According to posts on Reddit and Samsung's Community forum, the AI-centric upgrade has negatively impacted the touchscreen capabilities of certain Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices. Users have reported screens becoming "totally unresponsive," while others have found their touchscreen functionality limited to the use of the S Pen.

Non-OEM screens seemingly more affected by the update

The touchscreen complaints appear to be more prevalent among users with non-OEM (original equipment manufacturer) screens on their Galaxy S23 phones, suggesting they are not original parts. If the issue is indeed confined to non-OEM screens, then most Samsung Galaxy S23 users will not be affected. However, Samsung will have to address this problem for those using third-party screens, potentially through a future firmware update.

Anticipated software patch and interim measures

For those affected by this touchscreen problem since installing One UI 6.1, a temporary solution seems to be reverting or 'downgrading' to One UI 6. A restart may also resolve the problem. In the meantime, some users may need to use the S Pen to operate their phone. If the issue persists, Samsung is expected to roll out a patch in the coming weeks.