The feature will undergo trials in less populous regions before its rollout in the US

Snapchat will soon let users save DMs: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 04:37 pm Mar 15, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Snapchat is dabbling with a new feature known as "Infinite Retention Mode," allowing users to preserve direct messages (DMs) exchanged with friends, according to Axios. Note that Snapchat messages have traditionally been deleted by default. The latest update aligns Snapchat more closely with messaging apps like iMessage and WhatsApp. Initially, the feature will be tested in smaller markets before expanding to the US.

Usage

New settings option for indefinite DM saving

Starting March 14, Snapchat has started testing a settings option enabling users to save conversations with friends indefinitely, much like SMS messages. Users can decide which chats they want to keep on a case-by-case basis. The update addresses user feedback requesting more control over deleted messages, making it simpler to recall previous conversations.

Scenario

Positive impact on user experience and safety

Snapchat is one of the favorite communication tools among young people, with nearly half of US teens using the app daily, as reported by the Pew Research Center. Over 40% of users access the app multiple times per day. The ability to save messages could also make it easier for users to report worrisome conversations or incidents on the app, even if chats are set to delete by default.