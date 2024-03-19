Next Article

Meta currently has 11 fact-checking collaborators across India covering 16 languages

Meta announces measures to combat AI-generated fake content during elections

What's the story Meta has announced a partnership with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to curb misinformation and foster transparency on its platforms ahead of the imminent 18th General Elections. Meta will also operate under the Voluntary Code of Ethics it adopted in 2019, which empowers ECI to highlight illegal content. The company has pledged to adopt a responsible stance toward emerging technologies such as GenAI and will combat the spread of deceptive AI content in elections.

Meta's approach to counter misinformation

Meta, with the help of its fact-checking partners, will eliminate content that could potentially discourage voting or provoke violence. The tech giant currently has 11 fact-checking collaborators across India covering 16 languages. "We'll use keyword detection to make it easier for fact-checkers to find and rate misinformation," Meta said in a blog post. "AI generated content is also eligible to be reviewed and rated by our network of independent fact-checkers."

Google's alliance with ECI to fight misinformation

Last week Google formed an alliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to halt the dissemination of false information during the forthcoming general elections. The tech behemoth aims to endorse authorized content and label AI-generated data. Utilizing its product features, Google intends to amplify reliable information on various election-related subjects and assist audiences in identifying AI-generated content. The company has already announced a fresh policy that mandates creators to label AI-generated realistic content.