Next Article

It could soon be integrated with Google Lens and Search

Google's latest app on Play Store can solve math problems

By Akash Pandey 05:30 pm Mar 01, 202405:30 pm

What's the story Google has integrated Photomath, a math-solving app it acquired in 2022, under its Play Store publisher account. While Google Lens and Search already offer some math-solving features through a dedicated experience, Photomath allows users to snap a photo of a math problem and receive step-by-step explanations for solving it. The app covers various math disciplines, including elementary math, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, and calculus. Launched in 2014 by a Croatia-based team, Photomath joined Google in 2023 after European Commission's approval.

Adoption

Photomath's popularity and features

Photomath has gained immense popularity since its inception, boasting over 100 million downloads and a 4.5 rating on Android. The free-to-use app also offers an optional Photomath Plus subscription for $9.99 per month or $69.99 annually, which includes "Textbook Solutions," animated tutorials, and detailed explanations. This acquisition follows Google's purchase of Socratic, a similar app that hasn't been updated since 2020.

Future plans

Potential integration with Google Lens and Search

Google Lens already offers a "Homework" filter that lets users photograph problems and receive solutions. Likewise, Google Search provides help with trigonometry, calculus, and geometry through a dedicated experience. Experts predict that Photomath's features will eventually be integrated into Google Lens and Search. This integration could improve the existing solutions. However, keeping a standalone app like Photomath with its strong reputation could also prove beneficial for the tech giant.