Google removes non-compliant Indian apps from its Play Store

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:57 pm Mar 01, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Google is cracking down on apps in its Play Store in India, removing those from developers who haven't followed the company's billing policies. This move comes after a three-year-long disagreement between Google and the app developers. The tech giant revealed that 10 companies, some of which are well-known, have dodged fees while still profiting from the platform. Apps like Shadi.com, Jodii, Bharat Matrimony, Altt, and Quack Quack have been removed from the Play Store.

These developers had ample time to comply with Google's payment policies but chose not to. In a blog post, Google explained, "After giving these developers more than three years to prepare... we are taking necessary steps to ensure our policies are applied consistently across the ecosystem." These developers can resubmit their apps by adhering to rules or collaborate with alternative app stores to maintain their presence in the Android ecosystem.

Legal challenges against Google's billing policy

Several Indian companies have contested Google's Play Store billing policy in recent years, claiming that the fees are excessive. Firms like Bharat Matrimony, Shadi.com, Unacademy, Kuku FM, Alt Digital Media, Info Edge, Disney+ Hotstar, and Tinder filed petitions with the Madras High Court. However, the court dismissed these petitions against Google's new user choice billing system in January.

Impact on Indian developers and ecosystem

Google highlighted that Android and Play Store ecosystem supported over 2.5 million jobs in India in 2022. Only 3% of Indian developers are required to pay a service fee, and less than 60 developers face fees above 15%. Google emphasized that non-compliant developers create "an uneven playing field" and place other apps at a "competitive disadvantage."