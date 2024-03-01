Next Article

The features are for desktop as well as mobile devices

Google Chrome introduces new features to improve search suggestions

By Akash Pandey Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Google has unveiled new features for its Chrome browser, aimed at offering "more helpful suggestions" to improve the user experience on both desktop and mobile devices. The latest updates include search suggestions based on popular searches, additional images for suggested searches, and a tool that optimizes search functionality even with poor network connections. While some tools are designed for use with the smartphone app, others are compatible with the standard PC-based browser.

Suggestions based on popular queries

Desktop Chrome users will now see search suggestions influenced by what others are searching for. When signed into Chrome and opening a new tab, the browser will continue to recall your recent searches and offer related suggestions as autofill options. However, you'll also notice user-generated alternatives displayed. These user-generated suggestions will appear to the right of the usual autofill options under a tab labeled "People also search for."

More images for suggested searches

For Chrome users on iOS and Android, more images will now accompany suggested searches. Previously, images were only displayed for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a specific query, such as an "Isanti dining table." However, broader searches like "bohemian table" will now feature an image linked to each option in the pull-down menu.

Search even with poor connection

In situations of weak connectivity, accessing the necessary information on your device isn't always feasible. Chrome for iOS and Android is introducing an optimization tool that enables search functionality even when users have a weak network connection. Although Google hasn't disclosed how the feature works, the company assures that search functionality will continue to work even with a "bad" connection, suggesting that some level of network is still required.