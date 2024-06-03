Next Article

Apple quietly downgrades M2 iPad Air GPU cores

By Akash Pandey 01:49 pm Jun 03, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Apple has discreetly updated the technical specifications of its recently launched M2 iPad Air. The device now features a 9-core GPU, a step down from the initially advertised 10-core GPU. This change was noticed on the tech specs page for the new M2 iPad Air, with archive data suggesting it was made within the past 10 days.

Confusion noted

Inconsistencies in Apple's GPU core count information

Despite the change, Apple's original press release for the M2 iPad Air still mentions a 10-core GPU. This discrepancy is also evident on a support page that has not been updated yet. Additionally, tech specs pages in countries outside of the US have not been revised to reflect this alteration, indicating some confusion within Apple regarding the GPU core count of the new M2 iPad Air.

Unprecedented move

Apple's first 9-core GPU in M2 chip devices

This is the first time Apple will be selling an M2 chip device with a 9-core GPU. For context, the M2 MacBook Air is available in both 8-core and 10-core GPU variations. This suggests that the M2 chip used in the iPad Air could potentially be a binned version of the originally intended 10-core variant. Despite the change in GPU core count, most M2 iPad Air users are unlikely to notice any difference between a 9-core and a 10-core GPU.