Gamma app brings PlayStation 1 games to iPhone users

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:21 am May 13, 2024

What's the story ZodTTD, a developer renowned for creating emulators for the iPhone, has recently launched Gamma, a free PlayStation 1 (PS1) emulator on the iOS App Store. The app is designed to work on both iPhones and iPads, and supports Bluetooth controllers and keyboards. It also offers customizable on-screen controller skins and utilizes Google Drive and Dropbox for syncing game files and save states.

Features and user experience

The Gamma app offers a unique feature of saving and reloading game states, similar to pausing a game. This is especially beneficial for older games that do not have an in-built save option. The app also automatically fetches game cover artwork, reminiscent of the Delta emulator which was previously popular on the App Store. However, some users reported difficulties while running some games like NASCAR 98 and Shrek Treasure Hunt, while Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee ran smoothly.

Gamma app's data collection and privacy

According to its App Store page, the Gamma app collects identifiers that can be utilized for tracking purposes. It may also gather location and usage data. However, some users have reported that they were not prompted for location data access or tracking permission by the app. This raises questions about user privacy and transparency in the app's data collection practices.

A look at the developer behind the Gamma app

The developer of the Gamma app, Benjamin Stark, also known as ZodTTD, has a history of creating emulators. His previous creations, comprise TurboGrafx-16 and N64 emulators for iPhone in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Stark also developed PSX4Droid, another PS1 emulator which was removed from the Android Market by Google in 2011, during a purge of popular emulators. Delta developer Riley Testut credits Stark as "the reason I started developing emulators in the first place."