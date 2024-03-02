Next Article

Google Pixel devices may soon get iPhone-like Satellite SOS feature

By Akash Pandey 10:09 pm Mar 02, 202410:09 pm

What's the story Google appears to be developing a Satellite SOS feature for its Pixel phones, aimed at helping users send emergency messages when cellular and Wi-Fi networks are unavailable. It was discovered by Google News channel on Telegram in a recent update to Google's "Adaptive Connectivity Services" app. Although not yet officially announced, the Satellite SOS feature could offer a dependable way to communicate during emergencies, similar to Apple's service on iPhones.

Option to personalize emergency contacts

With Satellite SOS, users can personalize emergency contacts and also set automatic alerts for emergencies. A privacy disclaimer for the feature clarifies that the user's name, email, phone number, location, emergency contacts, and device information will be shared with both emergency services and satellite service providers when activated. The settings for Satellite SOS can be found in the "Safety and Emergency" section of the operating system's Settings menu.

Possible partnership with Garmin for global coverage

The "Adaptive Connectivity Services" app code also hints at a potential collaboration with Garmin, which could provide search and rescue services along with global emergency response coverage. Garmin's network spans over 150 countries across continents, suggesting that the feature could have worldwide support. To recall, Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president at Google, confirmed in 2022 that satellite support was being developed for Android 14. It still remains uncertain whether Satellite SOS will be unveiled at the upcoming Google I/O.